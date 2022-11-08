A former Milford Haven man has been prevented from molesting, threatening, intimidating or harassing a woman after magistrates granted a domestic violence order.
Stuart Findlay, 59, who the court heard was of no fixed abode, was told that a domestic violence protection order had been granted to stop him from molesting a woman.
Findlay appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday, November 7.
Magistrates granted a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) to stop him molesting a named woman.
He must not use or threaten violence against the woman or instruct or suggest another should do so. He must not intimidate, harass or pester the woman or encourage another person to do so.
Findlay is banned from entering a named premises in Milford Haven, contacting or meeting the woman.
He was also required to leave a named premises in Milford Haven.
The DVPO is effective for 28 days. Findlay was ordered to pay £226 costs to Dyfed-Powys Police by December 4.
