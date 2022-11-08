A Haverfordwest man who was subjected to a police strip search following a foot chase through Haverfordwest town centre was found to have cocaine hidden inside his boxer shorts.

The white powder, later identified by officers as the illegal Class A drug with a street value of approximately £350, was found inside the boxer shorts belonging to Guy Bedford.

The offence took place soon after 10.30am on the morning of August 13 following the foot chase by officers as a result of an unrelated matter

"He explained to officers immediately what the drugs were, and that they were for his own personal use," his solicitor, Lauren Chambers, told Haverfordwest magistrates, after Bedford pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of 3.5g of the Class A drug.

The Bench was told that Bedford already has nine previous convictions in relation to drug offences.

"My client is no stranger to these courts and apologises for troubling you once again, but he's suffered from drug addiction since a young age," she said.

Bedford, 25, of North Court, Haverfordwest was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs.

