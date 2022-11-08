THIS year for Guy Fawkes there were fireworks scheduled in Letterston, Whitland, Solva, Tenby and of course Milford Haven went off with a bang, however nothing happened in Pembrokeshire’s county town.

Haverfordwest Rugby Club are known for putting on one of their famous fireworks displays however the club cancelled this year’s event – largely due to weather concerns.

When Haverfordwest Town Council and the county council were approached both said they do not organise fireworks events.

In Scleddau, the community council put on their display, the same with Letterston – the town’s community council organising their event.

Whitland’s event is put on by the Narberth and Whitland Round Table at a cost of £5 for a ticket.

Neyland’s Guy Fawkes celebrations donate profits to charities including the town’s Cost of Living Crisis fund.

Tenby, Solva, and Llys y Fran also put on celebrations – but nothing in Haverfordwest…

Haverfordwest Rugby Club has shouldered the responsibility over the years, but club secretary Graham Dalton told the Western Telegraph it comes at a cost to the club.

“We run it for ourselves, the public are welcome to come along, but the fireworks are purchased out of the club’s pocket,” explained Mr Dalton

“It’s getting harder to host and remember its volunteers who run it on the night, putting themselves out there standing in the rain.”

Mr Dalton told the Telegraph no outside bodies have ‘ever expressed any interest in funding or putting anything on’, and said next year’s event will be decided closer to the time depending on the weather and other factors.

The Western Telegraph approached Haverfordwest Town Council to see if they could do anything to celebrate Guy Fawkes night in the future, however the council already have fireworks going off for the turning on of the Christmas lights at the end of November – at a cost of £1,500 for the display.

The town clerk for the council, Juliet Raymond, said they do not normally get involved in organising these sort of events – which is the same at Pembroke Dock town council, who also don’t get involved in holding Guy Fawkes events.

“We have never considered it,” said Juliet. “We do not want to step on the rugby club’s toes.”

The town clerk added Milford Haven Town Council do not get involved in the Milford Display.

Juliet went on to say: “A lot of members of the public do not agree with fireworks because it upsets their pets.

"When we have the fireworks display for the Christmas lights we get people contacting us with concerns.”

Juliet did raise the idea that if a member of the public really wanted a display in Haverfordwest they could propose it to the town council.

For now though, it seems Haverfordwest’s Guy Fawkes celebrations could remain on ice.

Do you think Haverfordwest should be putting on a public fireworks display for Guy Fawkes? Are you in favour of fireworks displays or are they just a nuisance? Let us know in comments and on our Facebook Page.