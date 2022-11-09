A Pembrokeshire man has been given a 13-week suspended prison sentence after being convicted of beating a woman in Haverfordwest.
Leigh Pettit, 23, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest was convicted of assault by beating in August this year.
The court heard how he had beaten a woman on July 21 in Haverfordwest.
Magistrates at the time handed down a community order.
However, the court heard on Monday, November 7, that Pettit failed to attend appointments with the probation service on two separate occasions.
Pettit admitted the breach and magistrates revoked the community order, resentencing him for the original offence.
He was given a 13-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Magistrates said that they had no option but to impose a prison sentence given the serious nature of the original offence and Pettit’s ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.
They also imposed a supervision period of two years and ordered him to attend a Building Better Relationships programme, a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next year.
Pettit must also pay court costs of £60.
