A man who claimed to be Jesus Christ at the One Stop Shop in Pembroke found himself before magistrates this week on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

Macauley Breen, 26, of Colley Court, Monkton, walked into the store on the evening of September 28.

He then went behind the counter and attempted to open the till. When approached by the store attendant he was heard to shout, 'I'm Jesus Christ'.

Breen then left the shop and found a Ford Focus which the owner had left parked with the keys in the ignition.

Breen promptly climbed into the driver's seat and turned on the hazard lights, the windscreen wipers and the car radio.

Realizing what had happened, the owner of the car alerted the police who subsequently arrested Breen.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed magistrates that when spoken to by officers, Breen said he had had brandy for breakfast and had taken controlled substances during the day.

Breen pleaded guity to charges of being drunk and disorderly and of interfering with the vehicle.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

"He had had far too much to drink, he'd taken drugs and has no recollection of what happened," he said. "But he realised that what took place in the shop was out of order."

For interfering with the vehicle Breen was fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 costs and a £85 surcharge. No separate penalty was imposed on the charge of being drunk and disorderly.

