Tenby's inshore lifeboat has had its first shout from the new boathouse on Castle Beach.

The boathouse – which was the site of one of Tenby’s first rowing lifeboats more than a century ago – was officially opened on Saturday October 8.

Following a day of trials, it was declared fully operational and ready for service on October 28.

The first shout from the new building came just over a week later, on Sunday November 6.

It followed a report of a kitesurfer in trouble in strong winds and choppy seas off Tenby's South beach.

The Kathleen Ann's volunteer crew were quickly on the water and as they began their search, it was confirmed that the kitesurfer had got into difficulty and lost his kite, but had managed to swim ashore.

The crew were requested to attempt to locate the kite, but after a thorough search, were unable to find it and were stood down to return to station.

