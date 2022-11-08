A COMMUNITY garden project, which was given a last-ditch vote to decide whether it should be scrapped, has had a monumental turn around with the first piece of infrastructure being installed.

Haverfordwest Town Council won a £50,000 lottery grant in March to build a community garden in the town.

You would have thought, with the money coming in, the project would have hit the ground running, however the Haverfordwest Community Garden, as it’s now officially called, has been hit by snags including disputes over how funds are being spent and a last ditch vote whether to scrap the project altogether.

But now, the future looks bright for the community garden, with the first piece of infrastructure – a shed – having been installed on the site at Cambrian Place where a former gas works used to be.

Western Telegraph were there LIVE as Beast Sheds fo Birmingham rolled into town and put the shed in no time at all under the watchful gaze of one of the councillors instrumental to the process Cllr Tom Moses.

Cllr Moses was delighted to see the project finally take off.

“It’s brilliant to have this piece of infrastructure going in now," said Cllr Moses.

“This project is to help people, learning about gardening, being active, doing some volunteering and helping Haverfordwest.”

Cllr Moses (left) along with Josh and Reece and the shed (Image: Western Telegraph)

Plans for the garden include a polytunnel to grow plants inside, wooden planters, wildflower lawns, and a pond – along with the shed that will store the tools.

Not everyone in the town council are for the community garden, with deputy mayor of the town Cllr Jill Owens previously describing the project as, ‘a drain on the public in Haverfordwest’.

The community garden to be built at Cambrian Place, Haverfordwest on the site of a former gas works (Image: Western Telegraph)

For Cllr Moses, it's going to be something very different for the town.

“This is about creating a space for people in the community to come down and be able to engage in a positive activity, growing things and helping create the garden,” said Cllr Moses.

“We very much want it to be a community project so we want people to come down and tell us how they want the garden to go.”

Found out more about the community garden and to get involved go to the garden’s Facebook page, here.