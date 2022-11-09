A concert of sacred music to remember all those who have lost their lives in the many wars fought over the centuries will be given by Côr Dyfed Choir at St Andrew’s Church Narberth on Saturday November 19 at 7pm.

Examples of the most beautiful Christian music written in the last five hundred years will be sung.

The programme includes anthems, motets and masses by composers ranging from the sixteenth century Palestrina to living composers John Rutter and Geraint Lewis, in addition to works by some of the all-time greats such as Haydn, Mozart and Bruckner.

A choir spokesman said: "Choir members are eagerly looking forward to singing in St Andrew’s as this is their first visit to the church. A musical event in Narberth not to be missed."

Luke Spencer conducts and Simon Pearce, organist and Master of the choristers at St Davids Cathedral, accompanies the choir on the organ. He will also perform organ solos.

Tickets £10 unreserved (under16 free) available from Ticket Source telephone 0333 666 3360*or telephone 01348 840312* (Mon-Sat 10am-!pm) or at the door, cash only.

*All telephone and online ticket and online ticket purchases subject to a booking fee.