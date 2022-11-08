The Christmas lights will shine in splendour at Neyland this year following the town council's decision to illuminate trees at both the Community Hub and Policeman's Bank.

The announcement was made at Monday's town council meeting following criticism throughout the town at the prospect of having just one tree standing in solitary confinement outside the Hub, which is out of sight of the majority of the town's passing traffic.

Discussions on social media following the town council's October meeting resulted in strong opposition from locals who felt the Community Hub was an inconsiderate location.

"Please dont kill what is the heart of Neyland," Vanessa Mcgeown told councillors at Monday's meeting.

"The tree should be lit up for everyone to enjoy on Policeman's Bank where it's always been. We've lost so much in Neyland over the years, so please don't make us lose the tree as well."

But Cllr Mike Harry assured Ms Mcgeown, along with the other Neyland residents who accompanied her to the town council meeting, that the town would this year be honoured by two trees.

"The tree outisde the Hub is not instead of anything, but as well as," he said.

"We have checked to see whether there's a power source to illuminate the tree on Policeman's Bank and we've been assured that it can indeed be illuminated as before."

But Cllr Harry went on to dispute the allegation that the tree ouside the Hub will be unseen throughout the festive season.

"The Hub is the Council office and is also visited by many other people in the town, including the rugby club, the football club and everyone who uses the library and everything else that take place here."

Meanwhile deputy mauor Cllr Steve Thomas paid tribute to the residents for their decision to highlight their concerns to the town council.

"We value your imput and we'll take that on board when we consider everything that will happen in Neyland with regards to the Christmas decorations next year and in the years to come," he said.