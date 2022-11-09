HEALTH chiefs say measures have been put in place to try and prevent a repeat of what some patients arriving for flu and covid vaccinations have described as ‘chaotic’ scenes outside Cardigan’s Intregrated Health Centre last month.

On that occasion scores of people arriving for their appointments found Bath House Road jammed with vehicles and all parking spaces outside the centre occupied.

Faced with a long delay, many frustrated patients gave up waiting and drove off without receiving their vaccinations.

“We are running another flu/covid clinic tomorrow (Saturday), but measures have been put in place to prevent such problems,” a Hywel Dda University Health Board spokesperson, responding to a query from the Tivy-Side, revealed this morning.

“We have doubled our vaccinators from six clinicians to 12 and have invited approximately 700 patients as opposed to 1,300.

“Our admin staff have also telephoned those invited at 9am and staggered their appointments throughout the day to avoid 9am queues before we even start.

“The clinic starts at 9am, but all clinicians/marshals have also been asked to be here for 8am and ready to vaccinate at 8.30am to prevent any queues forming first thing.”

Cllr Teresa Harries said she fervently hoped what she described as the ‘shambles’ of last month would not re-occur.

“On that occasion I left for the centre with a friend who had an appointment at 10.45am,” she said.

“It must have been past midday by the time we found a parking space.

“Even then I had to reverse and park in the hedge before getting her out.”

Another patient, who declined to be named, said: “My wife and I arrived at about 9.50am for our 10am appointments to find the main road below the health centre absolutely rammed with more than seventy cars.

"It was a scene of complete chaos.

“As if that wasn’t bad enough the road climbing up to the centre was also jammed solid with all parking spaces outside the IHC filled.

“Like many others we realised that we would never get seen and eventually drove away - just about getting through the shambles.”