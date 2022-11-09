DESPERATE Cardigan town councillors may have to resort to an SAS-style commando raid on Ceredigion County Council’s headquarters in order to ‘repatriate’ their missing red dragon.

The continuing saga of the sculpture formerly based in Morgan Street has taken a bizarre new twist – a county council officer insists it will remain at Penmorfa, despite angry protests from Cardigan councillors.

Back in the summer they expressed bafflement at the disappearance of the metal sculpture while the Morgan Street area was undergoing extensive Welsh Water works.

They duly discovered it had been removed for ‘safety reasons’ and was being kept at Ceredigion County Council’s headquarters at Penmorfa – apparently on a temporary basis.

Cllr Sian Maehrlein was among members who demanded the dragon back, while others felt the town council were being ‘unfairly blamed’ for failing to look after the sculpture.

Cllr Philippa Noble suggested it had been exhibited in the wrong place and that an alternative venue – such as Cardigan Castle – would be more appropriate.

Now town clerk Eleri Maskell has revealed that her repeated requests for the red dragon to be returned to town appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

She said the officer she had contacted had flatly refused to return the sculpture which, she said, would be remaining in Penmorfa.

The news has enraged Cardigan councillors who are now suggesting that the officer was acting beyond her remit.

“I don’t think she’s allowed to take that decision herself,” said Cllr John Adams-Lewis.

“The decision on what should be done with that sculpture should be made by the county council – not some individual officer.

“That red dragon belongs to Cardigan and we should tell Penmorfa in no uncertain terms that we want it back.”