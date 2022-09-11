Summary

A40 re-opens after lorry crash between Whitland and St Clears

By Ruth Davies

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A40 in the early hours of this morning.
  • The A40 is currently closed in both directions between the Roadhouse Roundabout, Whitland and the A477 roundabout at St Clears while accident investigation work is carried out.
  • Three lorries are reported to have been involved following the crash at around 1.35am.
  • Police say that the road is 'likely to be closed for some time'.
  • Traffic Wales is now giving 22.50 as a re-opening time.
  • The road has now re-opened, with Dyfed-Powys Police announcing the news at around 10.15pm.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos