- A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A40 in the early hours of this morning.
- The A40 is currently closed in both directions between the Roadhouse Roundabout, Whitland and the A477 roundabout at St Clears while accident investigation work is carried out.
- Three lorries are reported to have been involved following the crash at around 1.35am.
- Police say that the road is 'likely to be closed for some time'.
