Live

A40 still closed both ways between Whitland and St Clears

By Ruth Davies

  • A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A40 in the early hours of this morning.
  • The A40 is currently closed in both directions between the Roadhouse Roundabout, Whitland and the A477 roundabout at St Clears while accident investigation work is carried out.
  • Three lorries are reported to have been involved following the crash at around 1.35am.
  • Police say that the road is 'likely to be closed for some time'.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos