It’s been three years since the wonderful harmonies of Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir have soared to the rafters for their Annual Concert, but next week they return with a vengeance to perform at St David’s Cathedral.

Under the experienced baton of Sarah Sharpe, former head of music at Tasker Milward School, and accompanied by Peter Griffiths, the choir will be performing a diverse programme including sacred music and favourite numbers from shows.

Their guests for the evening will be the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir and accompaniment will be provided on both the piano and the cathedral organ.

“We were guests of the Oxford Welsh during their annual concert back in 2018 so it’ll be wonderful to have them joining us for next week's concert,” commented accompanist Peter Griffiths.

“And naturally it’ll be a tremendous honour for Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir to return to the stage, as our last annual concert was back in November 2019. And then of course Covid arrived and put a stop to everything.”

Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir is one of the oldest in Wales, having established in 1896. It currently has around 50 members however Sarah Sharpe is always keen to welcome new singers. The choir meets on Monday evenings at 7.30pm at the Pavilion on the Withybush Showground.

The annual concert takes place at St David’s Cathedral on Saturday, November 19 at 7pm.