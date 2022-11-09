A French town is doing all it can to say ‘Allo! Allo!’ to its twinned counterpart in Neyland - but the offer is proving a little slow on the uptake.

Sanguinet, the picturesque town in the Landes department of southwestern France, is determined to celebrate its tenth anniversary of being twinned with Neyland in style.

The town is planning a celebratory weekend culminating on Sunday, April 2, 2023 and has been working towards welcoming a strong contingent from Neyland to join them in their celebrations.

“They’ve been asking us questions since July and I’ve recently received three emails from Sanguinet wondering how many councillors will be attending,” commented Neyland town clerk Vanessa Walker at this week’s meeting of the town council.

“They’ve even worked out which flights will be most suitable.”

But Neyland town Council remain uncertain of which members – if any – will be attending.

"The town council has never been the driving force in the twinning relationship, but I know there are clubs, organisations and individuals who would like to attend," said Cllr Mike Harry.

"It's up to us to establish who is interested in taking part."

Neyland and Sanguinet have enjoyed a strong relationship since their twinning link was established back in 2013; earlier this year pupils of Pennar School enjoyed a visit to the French town while other trips have been made by the local judo club, Neyland Ladies Choir and the Neyland U3A.

“They are looking to us to take a positive action so we need to come to some kind of conclusion,” added Vanessa Walker.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of interest, but we just need to know what's that’s going on. The tenth anniversary is obviously very dear to them.”

Neyland Town Council is now appealing to anyone who is interested in travelling to Sanguinet for the tenth anniversary celebrations to contact them on 01646 629885 or email on townclerk@neyland.org.uk