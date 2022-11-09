PART of a major road in Pembrokeshire will be closed on Sunday to allow for the Remembrance Sunday parade.

The Welsh Government placed a public notice in the November 9 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the road closure.

It will affect the A4076 trunk road in Milford Haven, specifically Hamilton Terrace and Great North Road.

The exact area affected by the closure is from the junction of Hamilton Street with Dartmouth Street in an easterly direction along the road to the junction of Great North Road with Charles Street.

MORE NEWS:

It will be closed on Sunday, November 13 from 10am to midday and during this period, no vehicles other than those involved in the event and emergency service vehicles will be able to use the period of road.

There is an alternative route for traffic during this period which is said in the notice to be “for north-eastbound vehicles will be to proceed northbound along Dartmouth Street and eastbound on Robert Street to the junction with Great North Road. South-westbound vehicles will proceed westbound along Charles Street and southbound on Dartmouth Street.”