A PEMBROKESHIRE company is looking to use a Haverfordwest industrial estate as its base of operations.

W.B Griffiths & Son Ltd, of 55 Prendergast, Haverfordwest (SA61 2PF) is applying for a goods vehicle licence according to a notice placed by the Traffic Commissioner in the public notices section of the November 9 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The licence – if approved – would be to use Park House, East Withybush Industrial Estate, Haverfordwest (SA62 4BW) as an operating centre for one goods vehicles and no trailers.

Anyone who owns or occupies nearby buildings or land that believes their use or enjoyment of that land will be impacted by the granting of the licence should contact the Traffic Commissioner in writing with their reasons by November 30.

Representations should be made to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF. A copy of the representation must also be sent to the applicant at the address at the top of the article.