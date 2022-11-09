Four Haverfordwest people have been sent to Crown Court for trial charged with perverting the course of justice by giving false statements to the police.

Shannon Thomson, 21, of Goshawk Road, Dion Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, Gareth Roberts, 30 and Jedd Hitchings are jointly charged with perverting the course of justice during an incident alleged to have taken place in the town centre on December 14, 2021.

Gareth Roberts and Jedd Hitchings have also been charged with wounding Grahame Nicholas with intent, causing him grevious bodily harm.

Thomson, Roberts and Hitchings appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week where they denied each charge.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial proceedings to commence. Thomson was released on unconditional bail.

Roberts and Hitchings are both serving custodial sentences for previous convictions.

Dion Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest appeared before Swansea Crown Court on October 21 where she, also, pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was granted conditional bail until November 14.