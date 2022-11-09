A former Olympic boxer has been ordered by a court not to molest, intimidate or harass a woman for the third time this year.

Rennie Dean Edwards of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of magistrates in Llanelli on Tuesday, November 8.

Magistrates imposed a domestic violence order (DVPO) preventing Edwards from molesting a named woman.

Edwards, 54, must not use or threaten violence against the woman, intimidate, harass or pester her and must not instruct or encourage any other person to do so.

He is also forbidden to contact the woman directly or indirectly or to meet with her.

Magistrates also made an order preventing him from entering a particular property in Haverfordwest.

Court records show that this year Edwards has been jailed for periods of six weeks and eight weeks for breaching a DVPO.

In August he was jailed for six weeks and in September for a period of six weeks.

Edwards must pay £226 costs to Dyfed-Powys Police.