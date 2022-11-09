GLITZ and glamour dusted Haverfordwest last night as the West Wales Health and Care Awards rolled into town.

Held at the Pavilion at Haverfordwest Showground some of the brightest, kindest and best were in attendance to celebrate the fantastic work being done across all sectors of health provision in west Wales.

There were representatives of Hywel Dda Health Board, as well as Pembrokeshire County Council, Specsavers, Winch Lane Surgery, Tyn Y Coed Care, Haverfordwest District Nurses, Ceredigion County Council, Pembrokeshire College and VC Gallery.

The award ceremony saw the best from health provision in west Wales being celebrated (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Glitz and glamour was on show at the event held at Haverfordwest's Pavilon last night (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The big winner of the night was Megan's Starr Foundation which won Outstanding achievement award.

Dr Deepak Verma can an emotional speech after being announced hospital staff member of the year and described as a 'volunteering dynamo' who's worked with charities including Paul Satori, Gill Jones took away two awards on the night - kindness hero and volunteer.

Guests included those working for Hywel Dda Health Board (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The awards ceremony is a fixture on the Western Telegraph calendar. From left, Lynsey Moore, sales director Western Telegraph, Clare Snowdon editor Western Telegraph, Cathy Parsons, head of events (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The ceremony was hosted by Lauren Moore, of BBC Radio Cymru, but not before sales director for the Western Telegraph Lynsey Hughes said some heartwarmig words to welcome all the guests.

"It feels like life has already returned to normality but those in health and social care are still dealing with the pandemic," said Lynsey.

"From the outside we only see snapshots of the challenges you face and frankly we are all in awe of what you have done and continue to do."

Then the editor of the Western Telegraph Clare Snowdon welcomed Lauren to the stage who duly began introducing the nominees and commencing proceedings for the winners to be announced.

Those winners are listed below but it was noted by Mark Phillip, of National Grid, that the word winner was to be used lightly on an occasion where everyone in the room was making a real difference to healthcare provision in the local community.

It was a great night for all (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

2022 winners:

Marketing campaign of the year: 'In Pembrokeshire We Care'

Health Care Charity of the Year: Megan's Star Foundation

Care home of the year: Bush House Care Home

GP Practice of the year: Preseli Practice Newport and Crymych Surgery

Mental Health Award: Pembrokeshire Vikings

Contribution to Covid 19: Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team

Community based team of the year: North Ceredigion team of midwives based at Bronglais Hospital

Community Based Individual of the Year: Nicola Harteveld

Primary Care Team of the Year: Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team

Primary Care Person of the Year: Dr Vivek Buntwel

Hospital Staff Member of the Year: Dr Deepak Verma

Kindness Care Hero Award: Gill Jones

The volunteer of the year winner: Gill Jones

Excellence in quality health and social care: Sharon Lee

Outstanding Achievement Award: Megan's Starr Foundation

