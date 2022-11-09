GLITZ and glamour dusted Haverfordwest last night as the West Wales Health and Care Awards rolled into town.
Held at the Pavilion at Haverfordwest Showground some of the brightest, kindest and best were in attendance to celebrate the fantastic work being done across all sectors of health provision in west Wales.
There were representatives of Hywel Dda Health Board, as well as Pembrokeshire County Council, Specsavers, Winch Lane Surgery, Tyn Y Coed Care, Haverfordwest District Nurses, Ceredigion County Council, Pembrokeshire College and VC Gallery.
The big winner of the night was Megan's Starr Foundation which won Outstanding achievement award.
Dr Deepak Verma can an emotional speech after being announced hospital staff member of the year and described as a 'volunteering dynamo' who's worked with charities including Paul Satori, Gill Jones took away two awards on the night - kindness hero and volunteer.
The ceremony was hosted by Lauren Moore, of BBC Radio Cymru, but not before sales director for the Western Telegraph Lynsey Hughes said some heartwarmig words to welcome all the guests.
"It feels like life has already returned to normality but those in health and social care are still dealing with the pandemic," said Lynsey.
"From the outside we only see snapshots of the challenges you face and frankly we are all in awe of what you have done and continue to do."
Then the editor of the Western Telegraph Clare Snowdon welcomed Lauren to the stage who duly began introducing the nominees and commencing proceedings for the winners to be announced.
Those winners are listed below but it was noted by Mark Phillip, of National Grid, that the word winner was to be used lightly on an occasion where everyone in the room was making a real difference to healthcare provision in the local community.
2022 winners:
Marketing campaign of the year: 'In Pembrokeshire We Care'
Health Care Charity of the Year: Megan's Star Foundation
Care home of the year: Bush House Care Home
GP Practice of the year: Preseli Practice Newport and Crymych Surgery
Mental Health Award: Pembrokeshire Vikings
Contribution to Covid 19: Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team
Community based team of the year: North Ceredigion team of midwives based at Bronglais Hospital
Community Based Individual of the Year: Nicola Harteveld
Primary Care Team of the Year: Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team
Primary Care Person of the Year: Dr Vivek Buntwel
Hospital Staff Member of the Year: Dr Deepak Verma
Kindness Care Hero Award: Gill Jones
The volunteer of the year winner: Gill Jones
Excellence in quality health and social care: Sharon Lee
Outstanding Achievement Award: Megan's Starr Foundation
See more action from the health care awards on our TikTok page, here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here