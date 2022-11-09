A PLANNING application for a major development on the site of a former Pembrokeshire hotel has been updated.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on November 9 advising that an application has been made for planning permission to demolish the old Cleddau Bridge Hotel in Pembroke Dock and to build a residential care home and linked bungalow.

The application was made by Hawkfire Developments Limited who previously applied for the same development, but with two linked bungalows rather than one.

Full planning permission had been granted in May 2018 to change the use of the hotel to a 48-bedroom care home, but, less than a year later, the building on Essex Road was left in a semi-derelict condition after a fire.

The building had suffered severe structural damage and some of the sections have completely collapsed, leading to the new application for demolition and a new build.

It is hoped that if approved, the development will include the demolition of the current building, construction of the residential home including its day rooms, a dining room, staff offices, a commercial kitchen and storage facilities, as well as a linked bungalow.

Anyone wishing to view the application can do so via the planning portal on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and search for the reference 22/0510/PA.

Anyone wishing to make a representation about the development should do so in writing by November 23.

Representations must be made online at the above application or by writing to the Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

If writing in, the reference (22/0510/PA) must be included.