A PEMBROKESHIRE man has denied a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Peter Dark, 53, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, denied the charge at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 2.
He is charged with driving without due care and attention which resulted in an incident on June 13 - when he is said to have driven a Volvo S40 Sport on Dan y Bryn, Fishguard.
He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.
