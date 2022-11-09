A PEMBROKESHIRE man has denied a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Peter Dark, 53, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, denied the charge at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 2.

He is charged with driving without due care and attention which resulted in an incident on June 13 - when he is said to have driven a Volvo S40 Sport on Dan y Bryn, Fishguard.

He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.