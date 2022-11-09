TWO visitors to the county have appeared in court on a number of driving offences committed in Pembrokeshire.

Justin Bowe, 42, of Low Lane, Calne, Wiltshire, admitted four driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 2.

The offences were committed on April 11 on Trinity Terrace, Pembroke Dock whilst driving a Volvo V50.

He admitted driving without due care and attention.

He also admitted driving the vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class.

He also admitted being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident and driving without insurance.

MORE NEWS:

Bowe was banned from driving for six months and given eight points on his licence for driving without insurance. He was also fined £120 for this and had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

He received no separate penalty for the other three offences.

Zoe Higginson, 37, of Braemor Road, Calne, Wiltshire, also admitted driving when her licence was revoked at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 2.

She committed the offence on April 16 when she was caught driving a Ford Focus on the A477 Sageston, Tenby.

Her licence had been revoked on July 27, 2021, and she had not since been granted a new licence. She was fined £120 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.