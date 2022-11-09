“All we want for Christmas is for everyone to be together.”

These are the touching words of Pembroke Dock angels Anna-Louise Roberts and Jodie O’Connor who are offering to provide Christmas Day lunch for anyone in the town who is lonely or feeling low at this difficult time of the year.

The Christmas Day lunch is being prepared and served at the Pembroke Dock Harlequins Rugby Club and everyone in the town who feels the need of that extra bit of festive company is being invited to attend.

“We know that Christmas can often be a very difficult time of year for many people, so if anyone wants somewhere special to be on Christmas Day, we’d love them to join us,” said Jodie O’Connor.

The event, which is free, will take place between midday and 3pm and will include a hot meal and some extra Christmas festivities.

“We’re so fortunate to have been offered the use of the Quins Rugby Club," continued Jodie.

"When Anna, who is the stewardess at the club, put out feelers on social media suggesting a Christmas Day get together, they agreed to allow us to use their facilities.

“So me and Anna are the ones arranging it, putting together the donations and making the food to try and get everything ready for our Christmas Day get together while the club is allowingn us to use their venue.”

Anna and Jodie are now busily sourcing donations, which includes food and small gifts as well as approaching local organizations to try and reach out to the people who really need it.

“We’ve already contacted Patch and some other local businesses as our aim is to try and give something back to the community after what has been a very tough few years.”

The duo are now looking for volunteers who can help out with the preparations on Christmas Eve and also to assist with the serving on Christmas Day itself.

Anyone wishing to help out as a volunteer or who wants to make a donation can do so by emailing pdchristmas2022@gmail.com

Everyone wishing to attend the Christmas Day lunch is asked to let Jodie and Anna know on the same email address.