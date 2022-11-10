A COURT has ordered that more than £3,000 be forfeited by a Pembrokeshire man.
On November 2, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted an order that £3,060 plus any interest accrued on the money be forfeited by Tom Foster Sibbald, 21, of Fair Haven, Anchor Down, Solva.
The money was initially seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and is now ordered to be forfeited.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here