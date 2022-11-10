A COURT has ordered that more than £3,000 be forfeited by a Pembrokeshire man.

On November 2, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted an order that £3,060 plus any interest accrued on the money be forfeited by Tom Foster Sibbald, 21, of Fair Haven, Anchor Down, Solva.

The money was initially seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and is now ordered to be forfeited.

