A MAN is due to appear in court this month accused driving while his licence was revoked.

Ian Evans, 34, of James Street, Hakin, will appear in court later this month for driving without insurance and after a licence was revoked.

He is accused of driving an Audi A3 Sport on July 17 on Dartmouth Street in Milford Haven after his licence had been revoked on October 5, 2021, and he had not had the licence returned to him.

He is also accused of driving without insurance for the same date and location.

An initial hearing at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 2 was adjourned and he is now due to appear at the court on November 16.

MORE NEWS: