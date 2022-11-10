TWO Pembroke Dock residents have been in court for not providing information to police.

Matua Buck, 23, of St Thomas Green, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 1.

He committed the offence on May 10 when he did not provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an incident.

He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stephen Booth, 51, of Arthur Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 1.

He committed the offence when on June 2, he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.