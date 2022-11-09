GUESTS looked stunning and here's proof with the best pictures from the Health and Care Awards 2022.

Held at the Pavilion at Haverfordwest Showground, and sponsored by Werndale Hospital part of the Circle Health Group, some of the brightest, kindest and best were in attendance to celebrate the fantastic work being done across all sectors of health provision in west Wales.

Guests were treated to a champagne reception (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Guests on the night included Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give, Pembrokeshire Vikings, Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council, St Thomas' Surgery, VC Gallery, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Megan's Starr Foundation.

Awards were presented on the night for people's outstanding efforts in and around healthcare (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Other guests at the ceremony were Winch Lane Surgery, Specsavers, Barlow House Surgery, Hollyland Lodge, Tyn Y Coed Care, Haverfordwest District Nurses, Physiofit West Wales, Ceredigion County Council and North Ceredigion Team.

Awards were presented on the night to people who have gone that extra mile in healthcare and support in west Wales (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The big winner of the night was Megan's Starr Foundation which won outstanding achievement award.

Dr Deepak Verma can an emotional speech after being announced hospital staff member of the year and described as a 'volunteering dynamo' who's worked with charities including Paul Satori, Gill Jones took away two awards on the night - kindness hero and volunteer.

There were guests from Hywel Dda Health Board, as well as Pembrokeshire County Council, Specsavers and Ceredigion County Council (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The ceremony was hosted by Lauren Moore, of BBC Radio Cymru, but not before sales director for the Western Telegraph Lynsey Hughes said some heartwarmig words to welcome all the guests.

"It feels like life has already returned to normality but those in health and social care are still dealing with the pandemic," said Lynsey.

"From the outside we only see snapshots of the challenges you face and frankly we are all in awe of what you have done and continue to do."

There was appreciation that not all superheroes wear capes (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

