AN 88-year-old volunteer at Cardigan’s Tenovus shop has raised over £800 for the charity by completing a zip wire challenge.

Self-confessed daredevil Myrna Philpott – a great-grandmother-of-nine who lives at Blaenporth – says she is now looking for her next challenge.

Myrna, a volunteer at Tenovus’s High Street store for 22 years, travelled to Aberdare to take part in the Tenovus Cancer Care Zipwire Challenge accompanied by store manager Cerri Jackson, who also took the plunge.

“I’ve always wanted to try a zip wire,” Myrna told the Tivy-Side. “You’re travelling at 70 mph so it’s over in a flash and you’re back on the ground before you know it.

“It was a real thrill which I would recommend to anyone.

“My family think I’m mad, but even as a child I never refused a dare.

“The Battle of Britain pilots were my heroes and I grew up wanting to fly.

“I finally got to do so as a 20-year student aviator flying Gypsy Moths and Cessnas – I spent my 21st birthday at the local airport and brought my own booze!

“Every time I have a birthday I celebrate by going for a flight in a Cessna at Withybush Aerodrome near Haverfordwest – and sometimes they let me take over the controls.”

Cerri – who said Myrna had proved an ardent fund-raiser over the past two decades - confirmed she was now on the lookout for an equally adrenaline-inducing challenge.

“If you were to offer Myrna the chance of a free-fall skydive she’d…er…jump at it,” she added. “Personally, I think I’d draw the line at that.”

Myrna has to date raised £802 – not including Gift Aid.