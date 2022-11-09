Successful technology investor Roger Maggs has been named as the man responsible for chairing the Celtic Freeport Consortium.

Highly experienced in the metals and mining sector Roger Maggs MBE, will work with consortium partners at the Port of Milford Haven, Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council and Pembrokeshire County Council– to help present the case for the Celtic Freeport to the UK and Welsh governments.

The bid will be submmited on November 24, 2022, with the successful bid announced in early spring 2023.

“I’m delighted to join such a strong bid team,” commented Mr Maggs after the announcement.

“The Celtic Freeport offers the potential to generate significant economic impact and will provide a large-scale boost to Wales’ critical pathway to a greener and more sustainable future.”

The consortium is currently putting together a transformational bid for a freeport covering the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot to create a green investment corridor that spans clean energy developments and innovation assets, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across south-west Wales.

“The Celtic Freeport will catapult Wales’ path to a cleaner future across target sectors including floating offshore wind and the hydrogen economy to sustainable fuels, cleaner steel and low carbon logistics,” added Roger Maggs.

“A good example is floating offshore wind. With a freeport, we can secure first-mover advantage for Wales, which will create a green industry with a substantial number of new manufacturing jobs.

"The development proposed at the ports of Pembroke Dock and Port Talbot will embed this industry locally to create a renewable energy legacy, which has genuine global export potential.”

Roger Maggs MBE has had a 27-year career at Alcan Aluminium, with a number of global senior postings, including three vice presidencies at Alcan’s world headquarters in Montreal Quebec.

In 1994, he co-founded Celtic House, a Canadian venture capital fund.

Most recently, he has been chair of both the Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone and the Canadian public technology company Sandvine. He is currently co-chair of the International Convention Centre Wales.