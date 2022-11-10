RECENTLY, our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been capturing beautiful scenes. 

The 2,600 members post fab new images every single day.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Otters. Picture: Alan MerrettOtters. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary ReesRainbow over Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Broad Haven. Picture: Jools SadlerBroad Haven. Picture: Jools Sadler (Image: Jools Sadler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Broad Haven. Picture: Paula JoynsonBroad Haven. Picture: Paula Joynson (Image: Paula Joynson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fungi in Lydstep. Picture: Richard WoolleyFungi in Lydstep. Picture: Richard Woolley (Image: Richard Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Coastal path views. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenCoastal path views. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fishguard. Picture: Wez JonesFishguard. Picture: Wez Jones (Image: Wez Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here