CARDIGAN Castle could provide a great location for a duathlon – an athletic endurance event involving running and cycling – town councillors have been told.

Castle director Jonathan Thomas has revealed preliminary plans are afoot to stage such an event in October 2023.

He believes such event could provide ‘a nice boost’ to the town economy by drawing between 800-1,000 supporters and spectators.

In a letter to councillors, Mr Thomas said that - alongside Rhys Harries, of Rhys Harries Fitness Coaching - he was looking to build on a successful small-scale running event that started and finished at the castle last June.

“As you may know there is a large and growing community of keen runners, cyclists and tri-athletes in the Cardigan area,” said Mr Thomas.

“However, there is no large scale, professional annual event in or around the town.

“This feels like a missed opportunity to provide such an event, which are such a draw for both competitors and their families and supporters.

“Cardigan does not lend itself too easily to a triathlon, however the castle provides a great location for the start, finish and transition of a duathlon.

“This would entail a 5km run, followed by a 30km bike ride, then finally another 5km run.

“We are looking to run an event, backed and insured by Welsh Triathlon, on October 8, 2023 with a view to making it an annual event.

“Initially we would aim for 200 people taking part.”

Mr Thomas added that a one-way system would have to be introduced between 7am and 12 noon around Cardigan on the day of the race in order for the event to run safely.

Cllr Philippa Noble, along with her colleagues, expressed enthusiasm for the proposal.

“This is a really good idea,” she said. “We should be supporting anything that promotes health and fitness as well as providing a boost to the local economy.”

Cllr Richard Jones also felt a duathlon was the type of event Cardigan could stage successfully.

Town clerk Eleri Maskell confirmed she would be happy to provide help with the road closures