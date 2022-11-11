A PEMBROKESHIRE pensioner denies failing to stop after an accident that injured another person.

Reginald Owens, 76, of Herbrandston, Milford Haven, denied failing to stop after an accident at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

He is accused of being the driver of a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident. The incident is said to have happened on May 31 when he was driving a Kia Optima on the A4076 Hakin Road, Haverfordwest.

It is said that an accident happened that caused personal injury to another person and damage was caused to a Ford Focus and Owens failed to stop.

He denies the charge and is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court next on December 19.

