A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been caught driving without insurance.

Mohamed Hesham M Elzanaty, 21, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of the charge by Llanelli Magistrates Court.

He was caught on March 28 driving a BMW Z4 Se on the A48 Cross Hands without an insurance policy covering him to use the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given eight points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

