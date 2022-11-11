A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been caught driving without insurance.
Mohamed Hesham M Elzanaty, 21, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of the charge by Llanelli Magistrates Court.
He was caught on March 28 driving a BMW Z4 Se on the A48 Cross Hands without an insurance policy covering him to use the vehicle.
He was fined £660, given eight points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
