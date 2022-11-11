A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined for speeding.
Adam Lloyd, 31, of Kensington Street, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 7.
He was caught on April 23, doing 41mph on A487 Newport Village where the limit is 30mph.
He was fined £269, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
