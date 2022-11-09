Rob Page has unveiled his 26-man squad for Wales’s first World Cup in 64 years.

Wales will travel out to Qatar in the coming days, and manager Rob Page has named the men who will compete at the country’s first World Cup finals since 1958.

Gareth Bale captains the squad after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union – his first action since September.

Bale, who has returned to Wales after playing in California on Saturday, said after LAFC’s triumph that he is “not 100 per cent at the moment” after having a “few little issues”.

But Page said: “Has he played as many minutes as we’d like? Probably not. But that doesn’t worry me.

“He’s proved time and time again when he puts the Welsh jersey on, irrespective of how many minutes he’s played at domestic level, he’s always produced.”

Joe Allen also makes the squad despite question marks about his fitness, but Page said that leaving out the midfield talisman was never an option.

He said: “There was no way I was ever going to not name him in the 26. He’s on the grass,” Page said.

“He’s progressing as we want him to and we’ll give him every opportunity to be fit for the first game.

“I phoned him a couple of days ago to tell him he was in the 26 just to take that pressure off him.

“If he’s fit, he’s playing. He’s massive for how I play and the success we’ve had.”

These are the 26 men who will represent Cymru at the 2022 World Cup.

Wales World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey - Nottingham Forest

Danny Ward – Leicester City

Adam Davies – Sheffield United

Defenders

Chris Gunter – AFC Wimbledon

Connor Roberts – Burnley

Chris Mepham – AFC Bournemouth

Joe Rodon – Rennes (on loan from Spurs)

Ben Davies – Spurs

Ben Cabango – Swansea City

Neco Williams – Nottingham Forest

Tom Lockyer – Luton Town

Midfielders

Joe Allen – Swansea City

Joe Morrell – Portsmouth

Matthew Smith – MK Dons

Dylan Levitt – Dundee United

Sorba Thomas – Huddersfield Town

Rubin Colwill – Cardiff City

Johnny Williams – Swindon Town

Aaron Ramsey – Nice

Harry Wilson – Fulham

Forwards

Daniel James – Fulham (on loan from Leeds United)

Gareth Bale – Los Angeles FC

Kieffer Moore – AFC Bournemouth

Mark Harris – Cardiff City

Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest

Wales World Cup 2022 fixtures

Wales have once again been drawn in the same group as England, and will be hoping for a repeat of the final standings from Euro 2016’s group stage, where Cymru topped the group – though will no doubt be looking to better the 2-1 defeat suffered at the hands of their neighbours in that competition.

Joining Wales and England are the USA and Iran.

The campaign will start on Monday, November 21, as Rob Page’s men take on USA.

Iran are next up four days later before a third game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium against England on November 29.