The public are being advised that the upcoming nursing strikes will not affect lifesaving care.

The Royal College of Nursing announced yesterday (November 9) that its members have voted to strike for the first time in their 106 year history – with staff in west Wales among those taking strike action.

However, a Welsh Government spokesperson has said that the strikes will not put people’s lives in danger.

A spokesperson said: “Following the ballot result, we will work with NHS organisations and health boards on their contingency plans.

“The public should be assured that arrangements will be made with RCN Wales to ensure there will always be a safe level of staffing, with life-saving and life-maintaining care being provided during any industrial action.

“We recognise why so many nurses voted the way they did and we agree nurses should be fairly rewarded for their important work.

“We also recognise the anger and disappointment many public sector workers are feeling at the moment. There are however limits to how far we can go to address these concerns in Wales without additional funding from the UK Government."

The industrial action comes over a dispute over pay and working conditions. The Government has offered a 3 per cent pay rise well below the rate of inflation, there also concerns being raised over workloads and safe staffing levels.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said in a statement: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point."