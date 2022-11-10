Pembroke Dock motorists will be moving into 2023 with caution following the announcement that four town centre streets will remain closed to traffic for up to three weeks as major road improvements are carried out.

The streets which will be affected are Dimond Street, Gordon Street, Meyrick Street and Lewis Street.

But traders fear this is going to have a negative impact on their business.

“I’m concerned about the fact that I have a large number of deliveries most days and am also wondering how all the disabled customers are going to cope if they can’t park outside the shop,” commented one of the traders who is based in Meyrick Street.

“Three weeks does sound like a very long time to repair some potholes. I’m sure many other authorities would do it overnight and there would be as little disruption to the town as possible.”

But county councillor Joshua Beynon remains confident that despite the amount of work which the improvement project will entail, traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum.

“Only one of the streets concerned in the improvement scheme operates a one-way system which means the one-way order can be reversed while the work gets carried out and traffic will still be able to keep going,” he said.

“This particular part of Pembroke Dock has been crying out for road improvements for many years so it’s absolutely essential that the work gets carried out as soon as possible.”

The planned road closures in Pembroke Dock (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

MORE NEWS

The main issue to be addressed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s carriageway enhancement team in January is the cobbled area which has become unstable.

“The cobbles were laid several decades ago when a base layer of concrete was laid and the cobbles set into it, one by one,” explained Cllr Beynon.

“But naturally, as time went on, the cobbles began to move and many have now become displaced.

“As a result, the cobbles are now being done away with and will be replaced with tarmac.”

The work is expected to commence on January 9, 2023.