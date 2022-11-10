An investigation has been launched after a three-lorry crash on the A40 saw one man airlifted to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday (9 November).

The road was closed for over 18 hours as the vehicles were recovered and the scene was cleared.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for witnesses, or anybody with information which could help them with their investigation.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving three lorries on the A40 in Carmarthenshire in the early hours of Wednesday, 9th November.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision between St Clears and Whitland at around 1.40am.

“One man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“The road was closed for more than 18 hours for investigations, recovery of the vehicles and a clean-up, and reopened at around 10pm.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two other people were injured in the crash, and the airlifted casualty was released from his vehicle by cutting equipment. Their crews left the incident at 4:29am.

Other emergency services remained at the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on November 9 shortly after 1.40am to reports of a road traffic collision involving three lorries on the A40 between St Clears and Whitland.

"We sent two emergency ambulances and one duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One person was flown to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”

AS IT HAPPENED

A spokesperson from Wales Air Ambulance confirmed: "Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Whitland area on the morning of Wednesday, November 9.

"Our Cardiff-based overnight crew arrived on scene at 3.12am and delivered critical care treatments. Our involvement concluded at 6.50am."

Police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DP-20221109-011.