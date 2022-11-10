A Saundersfoot pensioner has appeared before magistrates for sentencing after driving into a parked car whilst almost three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Kerry Criddle was seen driving his Mercedes SLK along the Serpentine Road in Tenby and colliding with a parked car.

But instead of stopping, Criddle drove off.

The offence took place on the evening of September 22.

“He had been seen by a member of the public who proceeded to phone the police,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“The witness followed him, and could see that the defendant was driving all over the road.”

Seventy-year-old Criddle, of Middlehill, Saundersfoot eventually brought his vehicle to a standstill and was seen to get out.

By now the police had arrived at the scene and, smelling intoxicants on his breath, carried out a roadside breath test which provide positive.

Criddle was taken to the police station where he gave further breath tests, the lowest reading being 93mcg. The legal limit is 35.

“It’s a matter of great regret to my client that he’s here today,” his solicitor, Michael Kelleher told the court, “as he’s extremely disappointed in his behaviour and realises the dangers he could have caused by his drink-driving.

“He’d met old acquaintances that evening and, having recently had a very close family bereavement, things were brought back to him. One thing led to another and he ended up having too much to drink.”

After pleading guilty to the charge of driving whilst over the legal limit, Criddle was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 court surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for a total of 24 months.

