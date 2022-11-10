The John Lewis Christmas advert launches today.

The 90-second ad, entitled The Beginner, is set to a cover of Blink 182’s All the Small Things by US artist Mike Gieier.

The advert aims to raise awareness of children in care with the story of a middle-aged man learning to skateboard.

Viewers are left questioning the motive behind his perseverance until the final scene, which shows a social worker arriving at his door with young teenager Ellie, who has arrived at her new foster home carrying her skateboard.

John Lewis said it understood that not all foster carers had the benefit of knowing who they would be looking after in advance and that its broader campaign also featured “authentic voices of carers” and “young people with different experiences of a complex care system”.

But it said that “in a challenging year, we felt it was important to demonstrate that it’s what we do that matters most”, adding it was proud to use its Christmas ad to “generate conversation and action around an often overlooked issue”.

It follows the launch of the partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme to help young people with experience of the care system, including to move into the workforce.

The ad was created with agency adam&eveDDB, with input from partner charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland. John Lewis declined to reveal a budget.

It is almost entirely devoid of product placement except for two brief glimpses of the retailer’s Lewis Bear toy.

Customers can buy products including the £30 bear, £19 Lewis Bear pyjamas, a £5 Lewis Bear tote bag and a Rampage Skateboard for £34.99, with 25% of the sales going to the two affiliated charities.

A Giving Tree in stores will invite customers to donate to the charities by taking a tag with a value of between £5 and £50 and scanning it with their shop.

John Lewis director of customer Claire Pointon said: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation.

“At John Lewis we care deeply about families and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked.

“We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that, ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “We are delighted to be working with the John Lewis Partnership on its iconic Christmas advert and applaud the company for its work and long-term commitment to shining a light on the issues facing some of the most vulnerable children in the country.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to support and empower more children and young people as they make the transition from care into the adult world.”