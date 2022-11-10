A COMMEMORATIVE plaque for renowned teacher and community leader W R Evans will be unveiled on the old Bwlchygroes school grounds at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 12.

It comes after the Clydau Heritage Group were awarded a 15-minute heritage lottery grant at the end of 2021.

Saturday’s unveiling will be carried out by W R's son-in-law Elfed Dafis and his family.

A former children’s TV presenter, Mr Dafis went on to be a weatherman on S4C.

Although originally from Mynachlogddu, W R Evans spent twenty years (1938-1958) in Bwlchygroes as headmaster.

During this time there were great successes with the Adran and the Aelwyd yr Urdd.

Also, while in Bwlchygroes ‘WR’ formed a concert party, Bois Y Frenni, who remain very well-known across Wales.

"This is long overdue - it should have happened years ago,” said Hedd Harries, chair of Pwyllgor Bro Clydau.

"The unveiling will be a fitting tribute to a remarkable man who the community of Clydau still admires tremendously.

“He enriched our culture and gave the area a national platform.

“From the stories I have heard from my Mamgu, it would have been some era to grow up in!"

All are welcome at the unveiling at Neuadd Gymunedol Bwlchygroes on Saturday.

The plaque, handmade on Welsh slate by famous stone cutter Ieuan Rees, of Cwmllwchwr, will be set onto a Preseli Bluestone donated by Ken Davies, Ffynnongroes.