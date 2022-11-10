An 18-year-old woman has appeared before town magistrates charged with assaulting on-duty police officers on two separate occasions.

Danni Sandow of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest was also charged with assaulting a Tesco security worker and of being drunk and disorderly.

This week town magistrates were faced with the difficult decision of whether to send such a young offender to an adult prison.

“I ask you to give her one last chance,” said her solicitor, Tom Lloyd.

“Immediate custody in an adult prison would be really detrimental to her as she is a very vulnerable person with tremendous personal issues.

“She doesn’t go out to intentionally harm people. She goes out, gets extremely upset and the first person she tries to harm is herself.”

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that the most recent assault took place last Sunday, November 6, at Haverfordwest when an on duty police officer saw her walking in the road.

“He could see that she was being a danger to other road users as well as to herself,” she said.

“He made multiple requests for her to get off the road and walk on the pavement but she turned around and punched him in the chest.”

The offence was committed whilst Sanders was on bail for three similar offences which were committed in the town's Tesco superstore.

As a result of her behaviour, the store security guard asked her to leave however Sandow grabbed him by the wrist and headbutted him to the chest.

Police were called, at which point Sandow spat directly into the face of an officer. As a result of her action a spit guard had to be placed over her mouth.

“As a frontline officer, I do not expect to be spat on whilst on duty,” said the officer in a victim statement read out to the court.

Meanwhile, Tom Lloyd stressed that if his client’s mental health needs could be fully assessed, medication could be provided to assist her behavioural issues.

“She is currently under the care of various agencies and the assessments they're making will enable her to get the correct medication. But these things take time. I have no doubt that once she’s on the appropriate medication things will improve.”

His comments were endorsed by probation officer Julie Norman.

“She will struggle if you send her to an adult prison,” she said.

“But if nothing proves to address her offending behaviour, then custody will have to be the next step."

Sandow pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer, one charge of assaulting the Tesco security guard and an additional charge of being drunk and disorderly.

Because the most recent offence was committed whilst she was on police bail, she appeared before magisrates in custody.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates sentenced her to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

She will obey an electronic curfew each night between 8pm and 8am and was ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation to the three victims. She was fined £40 and must pay a £154 surcharge.