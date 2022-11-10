Pembrokeshire will pay its respects on Remembrance to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Here are the times for the county's services and parades:

Pembroke Dock: There will be a parade starting at Albion Square on Sunday at 2.30pm, with an outdoor service to be held at St John's Church at 3pm.

Tenby: There will be a service held at St Mary's church on Sunday at 10am followed by laying of the wreaths at the war memorial.

Milford Haven: On Friday, representatives of the Royal British Legion will assemble in the covered area outside Milford News/Best One, Charles Street, at 10.45 am to lead the call for a Two Minute Silence.

On Sunday, the annual Remembrance Sunday service will take place at 11.00am at the Cenotaph in Hamilton Terrace.

Haverfordwest: There will be an Armistice Day Service on Friday from 10.45am at the Cenotaph on Salutation Square and laying of wreaths.

On Sunday, Remembrance Service will take place from 10.45am at the Cenotaph on Salutation Square.

Fishguard: A parade will start at 9.30am before a church service at 10am and laying of the wreaths at the town's war memorial at 11am.

Goodwick: A parade will begin at 2.30pm to the town's war memorial, for 3pm, where respects will be paid.

Pembroke: Meet at Town Hall at 10.30am for a parade to the cenotaph for 11am, then a full service at St Mary's Chruch.

Saundersfoot: At 10.45am there will be a parade to the Cenotaph then a service at St Issells Church.

Narberth: Meet at the Town Hall car park for 9.30am, then march to St Andrew's Church and the Cenotaph for 11am.

St Davids: A parade will being at Oriel Park at 10.30am and a service and wreath laying will be held at St David's Cathedral at 11am.