You are reading this correctly - car parking will be free on weekends at all Pembrokeshire County Council car parks during December.
All car parking will free to use every Saturday and Sunday of the month.
Parking will be free in authority car parks on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25, and Saturday 31st.
