Martin Lewis has issued a warning to 300,000 UK households who are at risk of missing out on £150 cost of living support.

Speaking on his ITV Show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the Money Saving Expert warning that hundreds of thousands were in danger of missing the November 30 deadline for the free cash.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that households in England, Scotland and Wales would be getting a £150 refund on their council tax if they were in bands A-D.

More than 19 million households should have received the payment; however, 300,000 homes have still not claimed their cash.

The advice from Martin Lewis was simple: “Claim ASAP”.

Martin Lewis highlights little known council tax discount

Last month, The Money Saving Expert raised the SMI discount on the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, saying the discount is so unknown even some councils don’t know it exists.

The Severe Mental Impairment (SMI) council tax discount could reduce a households council tax bill by 25% a year, with Mr Lewis advising viewers that at least 100,000 eligible people are currently missing out on the discount.

Mr Lewis said: "There are qualifications you have to go through [to claim it] then you may be eligible to be discounted for council tax purposes.

"Now what that means is, let's imagine it was me, and me and Angelica were a couple living together.

"I've got SMI, so Angelica is the only adult in the household who is eligible to pay council tax, so you are going to get the 25% single person's discount. It can be backdated and some people get thousands of pounds.

"It is so undercovered that some offices when you call them up don't even know it exists.

"If you think you know anyone in that position look up the Severe Mental Impairment council tax discount and there are probably 100,000 people out there missing out."

What you need to do in order to claim the discount differs depending whether you are in England and Scotland or in Wales.

In England and Scotland you will need to get a claim form from your council, a doctor’s diagnosis and some supporting evidence to accompany the form.

While in Wales you can print the application form from the Welsh Government website before getting a doctor’s diagnosis and sending your form to your local council tax office.

When your claim is accepted, the discount should be applied automatically each year, meaning you will not need to reapply.