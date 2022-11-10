“EVERYDAY heroes”.

That is how executive director of Werndale Hospital Jacky Jones described everyone in attendance at the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2022.

Some of the best and brightest from healthcare and community provision attended the Award ceremony hosted at the Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on November 8.

Mrs Jones was overcome with a sense of pride as she opened the evening’s award ceremony.

“These are incredibly challenging times for everyone involved in Health and Social care,” said Mrs Jones, “but tonight we pause and take this opportunity to say thank you for the great practice, dedication and commitment of the people working or volunteering in this sector.

“I said it last year but I want to say it again - you really are everyday heroes. Each day you make a significant difference to people’s lives.”

Western Telegraph director of sales Lynsey Hughes said that everyone at the paper and beyond are amazed with what is achieved in healthcare every day.

"It feels like life has already returned to normality but those in health and social care are still dealing with the pandemic," said Lynsey.

"From the outside we only see snapshots of the challenges you face and frankly we are all in awe of what you have done and continue to do."

The Health and Care Awards celebrated the best in healthcare and community provision in west Wales (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The ceremony was hosted by Lauren Moore, of BBC Radio Cymru, and the big winner on the night was Megan's Starr Foundation which won Outstanding Achievement Award.

There were representatives from across provision in west Wales including Hywel Dda Health Board, Pembrokeshire County Council, Specsavers, Swansea Bay Building Society, Winch Lane Surgery, Tyn Y Coed Care, Haverfordwest District Nurses, Ceredigion County Council, Pembrokeshire College and VC Gallery.

The event was hosted at the Pavilion Haverfordwest on November 8 (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Main sponsor of the event, Werndale Hospital, has had an exceptional year in itself being recently short-listed for Circle Health Group hospital of the year, with the ceremony held in London later this month.

Part of the Circle Health Group, based in Bancyfelin, the hospital has supported the Health and Care Awards for five years and has won Private Hospital Group of the Year for two years running.

Werndale sees over 20,000 each year and has over 150 clinical and support staff in the team.

Western Telegraph wishes to thank all category sponsors at the event; Cardigan Bay Properties, Direct Nursing Services, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council, Specsavers, Swansea Building Society, National Grid (formerly Western Power Distribution)