CLASSIC car club in Pembrokeshire recently donated £6,000 to charity.

The money raised was the result of the highly successful Classic Car Show, held annually in June.

Club secretary Peter Badham said it was another great year for what is a bit of a institution in the county.

"This year proved to be a very successful one with record attendances of entrants and public," said Peter.

Mike Chilton Club Chairman presenting a cheque for £2000 to Toni Dorkings and Janet Bevans (Image: Western Telegraph)

The charities which will benefit from the donation - getting £2000 each - are Paul Sartori Foundation, Wales Air Ambulance, and Belles Story.

Peter Badham Club Secretary presenting a cheque for £2000 to Hannah Bartlett , Rhys Watkins and Noel Evans representing Wales Air Ambulance (Image: Western Telegraph)

Peter went on to say he hopes the money will make that bit of difference.

"We would like to thank all local businesses for their support, St John’s Ambulance, Scolton Manor Staff, Stallholders, Club members, Paul Sartori and Diabetes Wales Volunteers, entrants and everyone else who contributed to make the show so successful.

"We hope the donations will help all of the charities."