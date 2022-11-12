CLASSIC car club in Pembrokeshire recently donated £6,000 to charity.
Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club presented a cheque of £6000 to local charities.
The money raised was the result of the highly successful Classic Car Show, held annually in June.
Club secretary Peter Badham said it was another great year for what is a bit of a institution in the county.
"This year proved to be a very successful one with record attendances of entrants and public," said Peter.
The charities which will benefit from the donation - getting £2000 each - are Paul Sartori Foundation, Wales Air Ambulance, and Belles Story.
Peter went on to say he hopes the money will make that bit of difference.
"We would like to thank all local businesses for their support, St John’s Ambulance, Scolton Manor Staff, Stallholders, Club members, Paul Sartori and Diabetes Wales Volunteers, entrants and everyone else who contributed to make the show so successful.
"We hope the donations will help all of the charities."
