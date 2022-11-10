Twenty-six community projects throughout Pembrokeshire are looking forward to an exciting New Year after being awarded over half a million pounds in grant funding under the Enhancing Pembrokeshire scheme.

A total of £630,735 has been raised via the Second Homes Council Tax initiative which enables communities to address the negative impact which is being created by second homes.

The 100 per cent Council Tax premium on second homes will generate around £5m for 2022- 23, with a quarter of that sum being allocated to the Enhancing Pembrokeshire scheme.

The 26 successful communities which will be receiving the grants are:

Amroth and District Community Association (£3,460); Bwlch y Groes Community Hall Committee (£6,090); Carew Community Council (£11,134); Cosheston Area Community History Project (£5,129); The Coronation Hall (CIO), Dale (£18,800); Greener Growth CIC (£18,000); Gwyl Fel Na Mai (£9,850); Manorbier Community Council (£14,097); SHGT Community Benefit Society Ltd (£19,872); Pembroke 21C Community Association Ltd (£10,454); Pembroke Cricket Club (£1,980); Tenby Memory Café (£6,760); Solva Care (£7,269); Car y Mor (£15,500); Shalom House (£15,589); Poppit Sands Surf Lifesaving Club (£14,823); Yr Hen Ysgol, St Dogmaels (£26,816); Friends of Tenby Greenhill School (£32,648); Tenby Sailing Club (£56,752); VC Gallery (£20,000); Cwm Arian Renewable Energy Ltd (£17,019); Age Cymru Dyfed (£47,679); Haverhub CIC (£70,000); Manorbier Giraldus Centre (£107,000) ;Pembrokeshire People First (£34,000); Tir Coed (£40,010).

The announcement was made on Monday by Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet after members considered a total of 40 applications throughout October.

“Enhancing Pembrokeshire has been a really successful scheme which has already seen £3.2m invested in a total of 185 projects across Pembrokeshire,” said Cllr Neil Prior, cabinet member for corporate improvement and communities.

“We have some really active communities in Pembrokeshire, especially with our partners in the voluntary sector, and Enhancing Pembrokeshire is one of the ways in which we can enable them to continue to build capacity, capability and confidence and do the great things that they do.”

Some of the projects include the promotion of Saundersfoot as a dementia friendly community, improved play areas in Carew and Jameston, a community kitchen and wildlife garden at Goodwick Primary School, Naafi breaks for veterans, and improvements to the Coronation Hall at Dale, the Foundry House in Pembroke and Yr Hen Ysgol in St Dogmaels.