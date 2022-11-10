Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being urged to back Milford Haven's floating offshore wind development proposal after MP Stephen Crabb raised the issue in the House of Commons chamber earlier this week.

Crabb has long been a staunch advocate for this project, meeting with potential developers and key industry leaders, including the Crown Estate which manages the seabed and is responsible for the Celtic Sea FLOW leading rounds.

He also recently chaired a debate in parliament on the delivery of FLOW.

"This is such an exciting renewable vision and I'm determined to see it cross the finish line," commented Stephen Crabb.

“FLOW represents one of the biggest economic and industrial opportunities for not only Pembrokeshire but forthe whole of South Wales, and coordination from central government and key stakeholders is crucial to unlocking this potential.”

MORE NEWS

This Friday, Mr Crabb will be one of many key local politicians who will be partaking in the online briefing offered by the four main parties which are involved in the Milford Haven Freeport bid.

The bidding process will close on November 24, with final decisions expected in early Spring 2023.

Following Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Crabb further commented: “I was pleased to be able to ask the Prime Minister for his full support and help enable this exciting renewable ambition become a reality.”